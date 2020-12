Thursday, 10 December 2020 – Former Tahidi High actress, Jackline Matubia, who is popularly known as Jolene, is not giving men a space to breathe online.

The single mother of one, who divorced her pilot husband over infidelity, has been sharing juicy photos parading her hot body in tiny bikinis.

Jolene is getting her sexy body back after losing weight.

See these two latest juicy photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST