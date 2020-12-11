Friday, December 11, 2020 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has asked the Kikuyu community to support KANU chairman, Gideon Moi’s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking at City Park, Nairobi when he popularised the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Thursday, Maina, who accompanied Gideon Moi, said the time has come for the Mt Kenya region to support Gideon.

Former Makadara MP, Reuben Ndolo, who was also on the entourage, urged Central and Rift Valley counties to support Gideon, arguing he is best placed to win the top seat.

Ndolo told Moi that he stood a better chance to win the election if he worked with other leaders.

On his part, Gideon said he is working with like-minded Kenyans to form a super alliance that will win the presidency in the first round in 2022.

Gideon said there are plans to field one candidate to ensure that he beats the rest of the presidential candidates by 8 am on Election Day.

“We are now building support for the BBI but when the time comes, we will work towards having one bullet,” Gideon said.

