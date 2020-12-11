Friday, December 11, 2020 – Former Gachoka MP, Joe Nyaga, is dead.

Nyaga, who was also a former Cabinet Minister, died on Friday at the Nairobi Hospital, where he was battling Covid-19.

Nyaga,72, was a member of the then governing Kenya African National Union (KANU) and a minister in President Daniel Arap Moi’s office until he quit both the ministry and the party in the run-up to the 2002 general election.

He was a member of the Orange Democratic Movement’s ‘Pentagon’ in the lead up to the 2007 general election.

Nyaga’s death comes hours after Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, also succumbed to COVID-19.

Kabaka collapsed at a woman’s house in Kilimani last week and he has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until he died on Friday morning.

More to follow….

The Kenyan DAILY POST