Tuesday, December 15, 2020 -Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has been arrested.

According to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale, Muthama was arrested on Tuesday morning while trying to bribe voters in the Msambweni by-election, at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Ramisi

Muthama was together with former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale.

Muthama and Khalwale are among the lieutenants of Deputy President William Ruto, who have been camping in Msambweni to campaign for an Independent candidate, Feisal Abdallah Bader.

ODM’s candidate, Omar Boga, is the front runner in the race.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori early this year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, are supporting Omar Boga, who is nicknamed the “handshake candidate”.

