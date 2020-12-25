Friday, December 25, 2020 – Former Imenti Central MP, Gitobu Imanyara, has explained why he slapped former First lady Lucy Kibaki, who is currently dancing with angels in heaven.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, Gitobu, who is a second liberation hero and one of the most accomplished lawyers in the country, said the scuffle between him and the former First lady started to sprout the instant he took the side of Clifford Derrick, a journalist who was slapped by the late Lucy Kibaki.

Former President Mwai Kibaki had invited leaders attached to small political parties at State House to talk politics. This saw Gitobu attend the meeting as part of a delegation from Chama Cha Mwananchi.

He was initially denied entry but after calls were made, the former MP was allowed to enter the revered compound.

Even before Gitobu could plunge himself into the unwinding environment at the State House, he heard the then First Lady lurching and screaming, “Why is he here? Who allowed him into my house?”

He would be called to a room where he found Lucy Kibaki dressed in a nightdress and dripping with anger.

“She started raining blows at me. She grabbed my shirt and called me names. I tried disengaging but she held on. I slapped her hard and she fell hard on the floor,” the lawyer recounted.

Silence immediately engulfed and in a short while, the then-first lady started shouting after which the security men took her away.

“I thought someone would grab me and lock me up. They let me drive out and I sighed with relief,” the ex-MP recalled.

Gitobu claimed that he slapped Lucy Kibaki in self-defense.

Later, the ex-MP said Mzee Kibaki apologized to him

The Kenyan DAILY POST