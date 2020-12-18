Friday, December 18, 2020 – Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is now staring at a possible jail term after his case in the Sh40 billion arms scandal took a new twist yesterday.

This is after the prosecution introduced new witnesses.

In a pre-trial conference before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot, state prosecutor Kennedy Panyako disclosed that Defence PS Major General Gordon Kihalang’wa was expected to testify in the case.

Panyako added that other high-ranking State officials were to give their testimonies in the alleged fake arms scandal.

Citing security reasons, the prosecutor stated that they would not supply the defense with the witness statements of the PS and the five military officers.

However, he noted that they will only furnish the documents to the defense a few days to the hearing date.

Two gun dealers from Poland had filed a complaint accusing the former CS of swindling them of Ksh11.5 million they had paid as ‘consultancy fees.’

According to the two arms dealers, Echesa had promised to use his influence and his closeness to Deputy President William Ruto to help them secure the multi-billion shilling security tender at the Kenya Defence Forces.

The Ministry of Defence had in February maintained that the complainants in the alleged scam had never been to the Ministry’s headquarters.

In a statement to newsrooms, the MoD distanced itself from the fake arms procurement scam, adding that the complainants did not interact with any official mandated to represent the MoD.

Echesa was arrested in February 2020 in connection to the scandal.

