Saturday, December 26, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the retired Chief Justice as a towering legal mind and highly accomplished judge.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to his family and friends, Uhuru said Kenya had lost a great leader whose contribution to the development of the legal sector, especially the independence of the Judiciary, has continued to sharpen the country’s democracy.

“Justice Gicheru worked tirelessly during his time at the helm of the Judiciary to ensure that the country’s democracy continued to thrive.”

“Having worked in different places within the civil service, the late Chief Justice knew the importance of having an independent Judiciary as a guarantor of national peace and harmony,” stated Uhuru.

He also pointed out that major reforms undertaken by Justice Gicheru in the Judiciary have continued to be a source of hope for many Kenyans.

“As a country we will forever be grateful for the judicial reforms Justice Gicheru pushed through during his successful tenure as the top judge.”

“He brought freshness to the legal system and will be remembered for his relentless fight against impunity and corruption in the corridors of justice,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST