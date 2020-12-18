Friday, 18 December 2020 – Jubilee Christian Church founder, Bishop Allan Kiuna, has rubbished reports that he is eyeing a political seat.

Bishop Kiuna ruled out ever becoming a politician and put it clear that he is happy serving God.

According to the preacher, politics is troublesome compared to the peace that he gets serving God.

“Why would I ever want to join politics? There are so many troubles there. I do not know what would make somebody who is having such wonderful people want to join politics,” he said during a recent interview.

Kiuna further said that even if he is offered a political position, he would turn it down.

“I am so happy doing what God has called me to do. I am content living my life quietly as a minister. I have no stress with anyone and I can go to any place I want. You know when you join politics, it’s like you donate your life for other people,” the flamboyant preacher who jetted to America for holiday recently with his wife said.

