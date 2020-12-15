Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidate in the Msambweni by-election, Omar Boga, has warned Deputy President William Ruto’s allies against causing chaos in the constituency on election day.

Speaking after he cast his vote, Boga alleged that there had been a slight problem earlier on when some individuals wanted to cause chaos.

The by-election is currently ongoing with polls expected to close later today.

“It is as if they are looking for my areas of strongholds and causing scenes so that the women in the area will shy away from voting,” Boga told reporters.

Boga encouraged members of his constituency to come out in large numbers and vote, adding that security had been beefed up.

“I already voted at around 8 am at Jogoo Primary School and everything is running smoothly.”

“The process is fast and only took me a minute to vote,” he stated.

The DP’s allies, who have been supporting independent candidate Faisal Bader, alleged that the government had transferred top security officers ahead of the election.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome insisted that Interior PS Karanja Kibicho should explain why the Msambweni OCPD had been handed an emergency transfer, alongside his police officers.

Her sentiments were backed up by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who confirmed that top security officials had been transferred a night before the election.

The outcome of the Msambweni election is expected to test the political power of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga against the DP.

