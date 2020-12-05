Saturday, December 5, 2020 – The acrimonious removal of Mike Sonko as Nairobi Governor, on Thursday, has lit fireworks in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s debate, where the Senate is expected to endorse or reject the impeachment.

On Friday, Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni), and Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) gave Kenyans a sneak preview of what to expect in the House when they took to Twitter to size up each other ahead of the expected duel.

Provoking Kilonzo Jr, the Elgeyo Marakwet senator accused his Makueni counterpart and Siaya Senator James Orengo of being unreliable when a “call from above” is made.

But Kilonzo did not take it lying down as he hit back at the former Senate Majority Leader, calling him a siren.

“Mutula and Orengo again.”

“You have become a siren,” Kilonzo tweeted.

But Senator Murkomen hit back saying, “You are right bro.”

“I want to be the siren of truth.”

“The siren of fairness.”

“The siren of justice.”

However, it took the intervention of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to calm the situation from escalating further by calling for a ceasefire.

Interestingly, Murkomen and Kilonzo were in Governor Sonko’s corner in December last year when he was facing a Sh357 million corruption charges.

Sonko was impeached on Thursday with 88 MCAs voting in support of his ouster with only two opposing the censure motion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST