Friday, December 18, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has endorsed Labour Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick ole Ntutu as the next Narok governor.

Speaking during the burial of the CAS’s mother on Thursday, Ruto urged Narok residents to elect Ntutu as their governor come 2022.

Ruto referred to the Labour CAS as a visionary, commending him for his efforts in unifying and developing the region.

“Now that you want Patrick to succeed Governor Samuel Tunai, we endorse that decision,” Ruto stated, as he called for unity and development in the region.

The race for the gubernatorial seat in the region is set to intensify with three leaders from the region already declaring interest in replacing incumbent Governor Samuel Ole Tunai, who is serving his second and final term.

According to Ruto, he and Tunai had had discussions and in unison agreed to hand over the governor’s seat to the Mara side of the county and the Purko clan.

“Patrick, be prepared and careful so that the numbers do not go against you as they did in the last two elections,” Ruto stated.

The DP urged members of the public to calculate their allegiances reminding them that he had reached out to past rivals, Joseph ole Musuni and Joseph Konchella and offered them national roles after defeats in the 2013 general election.

“Patrick lost direction in 2017, but I held his hand and he was given this position alongside other leaders from Narok,” the DP remarked.

Ntutu, formerly a member of parliament for Narok West, lost to Tunai on August 8, 2017, and was succeeded by Gabriel ole Tongoyo as MP.

Tongoyo has also in the past declared interest in the county’s top seat.

