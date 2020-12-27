Sunday, December 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has scolded Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, accusing him of failing to address pertinent issues affecting the people of Western Kenya.

Speaking during the funeral service of Maurice Mabonga Wanjala, father to MP Mwambu Mabonga, yesterday, Oparanya faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and their Jubilee administration over the stalling of the revival of sugarcane factories.

“We held several meetings on the revival of sugar factories in Western Kenya and we’ve presented our report but nothing has been done so far,” he lamented.

Oparanya, who is also the Deputy ODM leader, added that counties had not received funds for operations from the Treasury for some months crippling their operations.

“Some of us cannot go to our offices because we have not paid contractors among other services because of lack of funds,” he added.

But in a quick rejoinder, Ruto stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report had derailed the government’s development agenda.

“The BBI team that includes Oparanya came and told us that there is an emergency that needed to be sorted out.”

“That’s why the Jubilee development agenda including implementation of the sugar revival programme has been abandoned,” the DP fired back.

The DP added that the Big Four Agenda was aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans but had been shelved in light of the recent political developments.

“The Big Four agenda that has been shelved, because more focus is now on BBI, was aimed at addressing key issues affecting Kenyans,” Ruto noted.

The DP also bragged about the victory on the Msambweni by-election hinting that it was a sign of things to come.

“We took the seat which ODM claimed that it would win by 80%,” he stated amid cheers from those present.

The Kenyan DAILY POST