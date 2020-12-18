The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) is a 100% state-owned corporation incorporated on 2nd December 2008 under the Company’s Act, Cap 486 as a State Corporation pursuant to the Sessional Paper No. 4 of 2004 on Energy. The Mandate of the Company is to plan, design, construct, own, operate and maintain high voltage electricity transmission grid and regional power interconnectors.

KETRACO’s Vision is to be a world-class electricity transmission company and the leading interconnector in Africa. The Mission of the Company is to provide reliable, efficient and effective electricity transmission and promote power trade for sustainable socio-economic development.

The Company invites applications from suitable individuals to fill the following positions: –

GENERAL MANAGER, FINANCE – KET 2 REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/127/VOL I – B (1 POSTION ON CONTRACT TERMS OF FIVE (5) YEARS RENEWABLE ONCE)

Reporting to the Managing Director & CEO, the successful candidate will be responsible for efficient, effective and economic management of the Company’s financial resources in compliance with the Public Finance Management Act 2012 and Regulations and management of Financial Accounts, Management Accounts, and Projects Accounts.

Key Responsibilities;

Providing leadership to Staff in the Directorate;

Overseeing development and implementation of finance policies and strategies for the company;

Coordinating preparation of the Company budget in respect to ceiling, budget analysis, implementation and adherence to approved levels;

Ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements including the Public Finance Management Act 2012 (PFMA), International Financial Reporting Standards

(IFRS), International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), tax laws and any other relevant legislation;

Managing and accounting for revenue collected in line with prevailing laws, policies and regulations;

Overseeing internal processes and workflows for operational effectiveness;

Managing the implementation of financial risk mitigation measures and updating of the

Directorate’s Enterprise Risk Register;

Managing staff job performance and evaluation, career development and capacity building and deployment of skills;

Overseeing the operation, administration and financial management of the Directorate in line with Corporate strategies;

Providing oversight in quality assurance for the Directorate;

Designing internal financial controls to prevent and detect inherent risks;

Overseeing implementation of approved work plan, policies and budget of the Directorate;

Ensuring timely payments to suppliers, project affected persons (PAPs), contractors, employees and other service providers;

Coordinating the Company’s external audit process;

Coordinating financial resource mobilization for the Company;

Serving as the custodian of the Company’s assets register;

Overseeing preparation of quarterly management reports and annual financial statements.

Facilitating sourcing of required corporate funds;

Preparing the Company’s annual budget and submitting to the Board for approval;

Maintaining awareness of professional trends that may affect the operations of the Directorate and recommend initiatives to be instituted to safeguard the interest of the Company;

Coaching and Mentoring staff within the Directorate;

Providing technical support to the MD during meetings with stakeholders;

Preparing Board Papers related to finance to the Finance, Strategy and Risk committee of the Board as directed

Qualifications & Skills required

Knowledge and relevant experience of not less that twelve (12) years, with at least eight

(8) years at senior management level;

Master’s Degree in a relevant field with Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounting/

Economics/Business or related field from a recognized institution;

Certified Public Accountant, CPA(K) or ACCA Finalist;

Full member of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK);

Undertaken a leadership development programme/training lasting not less than 4 (four) weeks from a recognized institution;

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya;

Personal attributes such as; Communication skills, Problem solving skills, Analytical skills, Critical thinking, Decision making skills, Entrepreneurial skills, Negotiation and mediation skills, Leadership skills, Interpersonal skills, Team player, Knowledge in office automation applications;

Decision Making – Strategic and Managerial Decisions

Working Conditions – Office Setting

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL POSITIONS

Applicants MUST provide the following documents on application;

A Signed application letter;

A detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating current and previous employers, positions held, level of education, current and expected salary, notice period required to take up appointment and names of at least three professional referees;

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Copy of National Identification Card or Passport

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Valid Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Valid Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); and viii)Current Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

In addition to the above;

Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates during

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

The Company is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY

The successful candidates for the positions will be offered competitive remuneration package in accordance with the Company guidelines.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their application to: The Managing Director on GMRecruitment@ketraco.co.ke by 31st DECEMBER 2020 a 5.00pm.

Please note that applications will ONLY be via email, hard copies shall not be considered. Indicate the position reference number as the subject heading.