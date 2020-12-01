Job Reference No : KCPSB/FEP 1/2020,

Number of Posts : One (1),

Terms of Service : Three (3) year Contract –Renewable,

Gross Salary Scale : 121,430 – 169,140 – As per SRC Guidelines,

Job Purpose & Reporting Responsibility

The Director Finance shall be In-charge of the County Treasury Financial Services and shall report directly to the Chief Officer Finance & Economic planning.

Qualifications

For appointment to this post a candidate must;-

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Hold a degree in Business Administration; Economics, Finance, Commerce or in a financial related discipline from a recognized university

A holder of a Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/Administration, Finance, Economics or Commerce from a recognized institution

Served in the public or private sector for a minimum period of ten (10) years.

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and in good standing.

Shown outstanding capability in Financial Management.

Ability to articulate and implement Departmental Mandates.

Organizational, analytical, managerial and decision making skills.

Resource management skills.

Leadership, advocacy, relationship building and collaboration, result oriented and self-driven, Integrity and commitment to producing results.

Must satisfy the provisions of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya 2010.

Responsibilities

Control of Budgetary commitments;

Financial evaluation and processing of major policy changes (i.e. changes with substantial financial implications) within the County

Incorporation of County budgets, release of funds to departments and monitoring the use of their financial resources;

Monitoring and servicing of guaranteed loans and taking follow up action on the recovery of funds owed to the County Government;

Monitoring and review of programme implementation and taking corrective measures;

Timely issuance of Authority-to-Incur Expenditure (AIE) to various spending points and ensuring that AIEs are consistent with quarterly ceilings; and undertaking risk management for the County.

Plays advisory role to the Chief Officer and County Executive Committee member on Financial matters; and

Any other relevant duty as may be assigned from time to time.

How to Apply

All applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed curriculum vitae with names, address and telephone contacts of three referees.

Academic and professional certificates, testimonials, national identity card or passport and any other supporting documents. Clearly indicate the position applied for both on the cover letter and the envelope.

Posted Applications should be addressed to the:

Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board

County Government of

Kiambu P.O Box 2362-00900

KIAMBU

Hand Delivered applications should be provided at the County Public Service Board offices, Room 103, first floor at Thika Sub-County offices between 8.00 a.m and 5.00 p.m on weekdays.

Applicants should seek clearance from and attach copies of evidence thereof of the CURRENT (valid in 2020) documents below.

Kenya Revenue Authority ( Tax Compliance Certificate)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Applications should reach the County Public Service Board (CPSB) on or before 5pm of 4th December, 2020.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their application.

Candidates who had applied for these positions need not re-apply.

The County Public Service Board does NOT Charge any fee in the recruitment process, candidates should report to Police any number calling to solicit for cash from the applicants.

The Board is an equal opportunity employer, persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.