Closing date: December 16, 2020

Terms of Reference for Finance & Administration Intern

Who we are

Terre des Hommes Netherlands (TdH-NL) prevents child exploitation in developing countries, rescues children from exploitative situations and ensures that these children can continue their development in a safe environment. Terre des Hommes is a rights based organisation. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) is the cornerstone of all our programmes.

What we do

Terre des Hommes Netherlands focuses its long-term development work on (Worst Forms of) Child Labour, Child Migration and Child Trafficking, (Commercial) Sexual Exploitation of Children and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of Children (including Child Abuse and Child Marriage) and on Child Protection in Humanitarian Crises. For each of these forms of child exploitation, Terre des Hommes Netherlands develops and implements programmes, through local partner organisations while at the same time, building and providing technical capacity to partners in child protection, with a special focus on the TdH-NL’s thematic areas. In East Africa, Terre des Hommes Netherlands works in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Our approach

Terre des Hommes Netherlands addresses the above mentioned issues through five types of interventions: prevention of the worst forms of child exploitation, prosecution of those who perpetrate crimes against children, promotion of a safe and conducive social/economic/legal context for children, provision of services to ensure safe and enduring reintegration of child victims; and partnership & participation to strengthen civil society in the promotion of children’s rights and include meaningful participation of children.

Objective of the position

The objectives of this position is to provide a learning environment for an aspiring finance and accounting professional, while contributing to the finance, administration and logistics function.

We are looking for a bright hands-on Finance and administration Intern to be a key member of the Finance team. The candidate in this role will gain a wide range of knowledge and experience during the 6 months they will be with us, starting from January 2021.

Position within the organisation

The Finance and Administration Intern will be based in Nairobi and works with the Country Team (CT) for Kenya, and receives hierarchical leadership from the Finance and Administration Officer to whom he/she reports. He/she will, in close collaboration and consultation with the country and regional team, advise and act on the development, implementation and monitoring of the various projects under the child protection programmes in Kenya. This will be done in close collaboration with, and support to, the project partners in Kenya.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Document and maintain complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions.

Assist in the maintenance of financial statements in a timely and accurate manner.

Assist in preparation of monthly and quarterly financial reports for self and co implemented projects

Assist in preparation and consolidation of the budget forecasts for co implemented projects.

Support in reconciling bank accounts for self implemented projects

Assisting in raising of payment vouchers for both operations and projects expenses.

Assist in review of cash request and imprest declaration ensuring all documentation are complete and accurate as per TdH-NL guidelines

Assist in the procurement process of co implemented projects and for Kenya country office.

Filing of all supporting documents for administration and projects and ensuring the filing system of the organization is in order.

Assist in project and country office logistics and procurement i.e travel arrangements, purchases of goods and services

Assist in office administration e.g filling, photo copies, etc.

Assist in preparing supporting information for project audits.

Performing any other duty as may be assigned by his or her line manager

Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in finance, economics, accounting or any other relevant degree.

Relevant professional qualification i.e. ACCA/CPA is an added advantage.

Knowledge of MS Excel/Google sheet is essential.

Previous experience is an advantage but not required.

Competencies

A. Driving for quality

Set high demands to the quality of own work and that of others; constantly strive for improvements.

Level 1: Applies the specified quality requirements within own work and repairs mistakes.

B. Planning & Organising

The effective alignment of activities, time and resources to achieve objectives.

Level 1: Plans and organises own work in a logical way

C. Care

Possessing an eye for detail and doing things precisely as required.

Level 1: Has an eye for detail with regard to own work and that of others and in the way work is completed.

D. Customer Focus

Anticipates and researches the expectations and requirements of the customer, connects with these and delivers added value

Level 1: Discovers the customer’s issue and delivers a suitable solution**

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their CV and motivation letter indicating expected monthly rate to recruitment.africa@tdh.nl by 16th December, 2020 5.00pm (EAT). Due to the urgency to fill this position, applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.