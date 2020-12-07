Closing date: December 17, 2020

Help us end avoidable blindness in Kenya

Do you want to do work that really matters?

Key role within a world-renowned international development NGO

Full time, fixed-term position, Located in Nairobi, Kenya

About Us

The Fred Hollows Foundation is one of the world’s largest and most innovative eye health international development organizations, having restored sight to more than 3 million people around the world. We are an ambitious organization, committed to making a difference and end avoidable blindness, however, we recognize that we cannot do this alone.

Founded in 1992 in honor of late Professor Fred Hollows, world-renowned eye surgeon and social activist from Australia, The Foundation has been one of the fastest-growing international NGOs in healthcare.

It’s not just what we do that’s important, it’s the way that we do it that matters. We work hand in hand with our communities and partners who together, share the same goals and determination. We focus on results and are passionate about making affordable and accessible eye care a reality for everyone so that no one person is needlessly blind. Working together we deepen our impact.

About the Position

The Finance Assistant is primarily responsible for providing The Fred Hollows Foundation Kenya country office with bookkeeping, accounting and reporting support duties, as guided by the financial policies, procedures and practices and accepted local practice.

Specific responsibilities include (not limited to)

Capture financial data into the financial system by following the relevant FHF and donor regulations.

Preparing payment requisitions and relevant documents and processing payments.

Maintaining payable schedules and records of all invoices received from vendors and service providers.

Ensuring timely payments of monthly bills and utilities to vendors, suppliers and service providers.

Preparing statutory payments such as withholding tax, withholding V.A.T, HELB, NSSF, NHIF, NITA and ensuring compliance with the regulatory bodies.

Preparing bank reconciliations and follow up on any outstanding items.

General office bookkeeping covering preparation of payment vouchers and writing of cheques.

Maintaining an updated filing system and ensuring posting of all transactions.

Support in preparation for the statutory, donor, internal & external audits.

Maintaining proper and the appropriate filing of the electronic and hard copies of the financial documents and reports.

Preparing monthly reconciliations of balance sheet items with all necessary supporting documentation (invoice/vendor statements, bank statement and staff travel and other advances).

About You!

To be successful in this role, we are seeking someone with the following experience and skills.

At least 3 years of similar experience in a reputable NGO.

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounts.

Professional qualification in Accounting (CPA, ACCA).

High level of computer literacy with sound knowledge of financial accounting software and spreadsheet packages.

Solid knowledge of full-cycle accounting principles, financial systems, budget/cash-flow monitoring and internal accounting controls.

Something extra to get our attention!

Good understanding of SUN 6.1 Module

Good training and facilitation skills (for financial training/support to partners)

Experience working with partners accountable for grants and other financial support provided to implement project activities, particularly at the community level or attached to a health facility.

How to Apply

How to apply and who to contact

Applications should be made via our website: https://www.hollows.org/au/careers/current-vacancies and should include your resume and cover letter addressing all areas expressed in the ‘experience, skills & attributes’ section of the Role Purpose as well as details of your current and expected salary expectation.

Alternatively, if you would like further information please contact our Talent Acquisition Specialist team via email at employment@hollows.org Applications sent to this email shall be automatically disqualified.

Applications close: 17th December 2020

The Fred Hollows Foundation is committed to protecting the rights of children in all areas where we work. Applicants are advised that The Foundation reserves the right to conduct police checks and other screening procedures to ensure we maintain and promote a child-safe environment.