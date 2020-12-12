Job Vacancy: Finance & Administration Officer (NGO)
Role Purpose: Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, this role is responsible for the accurate execution of various financial processes and administration.
Key Responsibilities
- Prepare monthly and annual financial reports for based on the accounting records, maintained by the organization;
- Assist in budget preparation, monitoring and signals discrepancies and deviations;
- Support improvement of administrative processes and ensure follow up on administrative issues;
- Follow up suppliers for invoices for recurrent payments and company drivers. Code the invoices and follow up on any arising questions;
- Review and update the accounts receivable, prepayments and accounts payable accounts monthly;
- Participate in audit process by preparing schedules and providing auditors with required documents;
- Prepare monthly bank reconciliations and liaison with banks;
- Prepare petty cash returns and replenishment request, and reconcile monthly to the ledger;
- Review staff travel expense surrender and credit card returns and forward for approval;
- Update the Fixed Assets register quarterly;
- Prepare monthly VAT and withholding tax returns for review by F&A Manager and subsequent upload into iTAX;
- Liaising on a quarterly basis with tax consultants;
- Advise on adequacy of records for preparation of annual accounts and make recommendations for improvements which they consider necessary;
- Take due care that the accounts are prepared according to the generally accepted accounting principles and international financial reporting standards;
- Sort and file vouchers;
- Keep track of suppliers contracts / office procurement ;
- Contribute to interregional engagement and collaboration by actively supporting our client as a Learning Organisation, by sharing knowledge, sharing experiences with the organisation and fostering own development ;
- Show commitment to living our client’s values and to transparency and open exchange, generating trust among colleagues; and
- Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.
Requirements
- Bachelors degree in a business related field;
- Must be a CPA finalist;
- At least 5 years’ experience in a comparable role (Finance, in combination with HR assistant responsibilities, facility management, or other admin tasks);
- Experience in international and highly professional NGO;
- High level of accuracy and proactivity to ensure high standards are met;
- Ability to self-manage, organise and plan effectively;
- Fluency in English (C1/2); and
- Solid IT skills (ERP exposure).
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, send your updated CV (Only) to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th December 2020.
Clearly indicate the job title.
Remember to quote your expected salary in your CV.
**Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted one week**