Job Title: Finance and Administration Manager – Strathmore University Business School (SBS)

REPORTING: Chief of Party

RELATIONSHIPS AND CONTACT: Staff, External Stakeholders

Division: Business Development

External Stakeholders: Partners and Clients

Job Description

The role of the Finance & Administration Manager (FAM) is to provide leadership and guidance to the Financial Management and Accounting unit of the grant applied for. The FAM is also the custodian of financial management policies and procedures that ensure effective and efficient use of grant resources.

This position is contingent upon receipt of donor funding and will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Responsibilities

Manage daily operations and monitor the grants financial transactions to ensure that these are in line with fund accounting policies.

Ensure that all financial operations are carried out in accordance with grants policies and required local standards.

Analyze financial data monthly; track key indicators and timelines. Provide written or verbal analysis to stakeholders such as management and staff as required.

Ensure all required statutory reports are filed with respective authorities (corporate income tax, charity commission, annual report, etc.)

Analyse, verify, and review proposal budgets to ensure donor compliance and reasonableness.

Coordinate proposal review process and ensure compliance with solicitations and donor regulations.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of donor rules and regulations and ensure compliance.

Track expenditure of all grants and projects and prepare timely financial reports for internal and external stakeholders.

Ensure that all grant documentation is maintained according to donor standards and donor regulations.

Review all payment requests to ensure that they meet the standards of allowable, allocable, and reasonable; manage grantee budgets so that they do not exceed allowable amount.

Directly manage the development, documentation, implementation, and monitoring of internal control processes that are in line with the grant applied for and organizational finance policies.

Support all internal and external audits ensuring the timely implementation of all audit recommendations.

Own managerial oversight over the procurement process in ensuring that all procurements for the grant meets the standard of prudence, cost, accountability, and fairness.

Support the Country Director, Chief of Party and Management Team on governance, strategy, and regulatory compliance issues.

Qualifications

A graduate degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, or a relevant field, OR a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance or a relevant field and two years of work experience (in addition to the four years of experience required below).

Four years of experience in a supervisory role managing finance and administration of a donor under activity.

Experience cultivating relationships and collaborating with a variety of stakeholders including youth, government ministries and officials, NGOs and donors, evaluators, and community-based institutions, preferably in Kenya.

Demonstrated experience with, understanding of, and commitment to positive youth development and gender equality approaches and strategies around livelihoods and well-being, particularly for adolescent girls and young women.

Demonstrated experience with facilitative and partnership approaches, to include youth, higher education institutions, government, and the private sector.

Technical experience in education development and research and a strong understanding of higher education institutions and community development.

Demonstrated achievement in advancing innovation, scale, and sustainability.

Demonstrated commitment to collaborating, learning, and adaptive management.

Significant experience in designing and facilitating interactive meetings and workshops.

How to Apply

Are you qualified for this position and interested in working with us? We would like to hear from you. Kindly send us a copy of your updated resume and letter of application (ONLY) quoting “Finance and Administration Manager” on the subject line to careers@sbs.ac.ke by end of the day (5:30 pm) Thursday 3rd December 2020.

Due to the large number of applications we may receive, kindly note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be advised that Strathmore University is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Interested applicants are encouraged to exercise caution upon receiving any such interview opportunity that requires payment of any money.