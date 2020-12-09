Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Finance admin and Treasury Assistant Trainee
Duration: 6 months
Job Responsibilities:
- Monitor the cash positions of both GSK Ltd and GSK Pharma, perform and maintain cash flow forecasts
- LOC owner for and liaison with corporate treasury and corporate secretariat
- Ensure Payment are run on a timely basis and updated in the ledger promptly
- Communicate to IMS on all Incoming receipts
- Support T&E accountant on T&E activities and reporting
- Bank Agent (ensure users are trained and set up on the bank platforms)
- Raise purchase requisition for the finance department
- Coordinate finance team meetings and team activities
- Ensure archiving through external G4S is done on all payment document
- Balance sheet reconciliations – Bank reconciliations
- Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.
- Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely financials
- Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered
- Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned
Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned
Skills and qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field or Student in final year of study awaiting graduation
- CPA Finalist or pursing and accounting professional qualification
- Ability to pay attention to details
- Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholder (internal and external) is essential to guarantee service delivery
- Great written and oral communication skills
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th December 2020. Clearly indicate the job title.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted