Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Finance admin and Treasury Assistant Trainee

Duration: 6 months

Job Responsibilities:

  • Monitor the cash positions of both GSK Ltd and GSK Pharma, perform and maintain cash flow forecasts
  • LOC owner for and liaison with corporate treasury and corporate secretariat
  • Ensure Payment are run on a timely basis and updated in the ledger promptly
  • Communicate to IMS on all Incoming receipts
  • Support T&E accountant on T&E activities and reporting
  • Bank Agent (ensure users are trained and set up on the bank platforms)
  • Raise purchase requisition for the finance department
  • Coordinate finance team meetings and team activities
  • Ensure archiving through external G4S is done on all payment document
  • Balance sheet reconciliations – Bank reconciliations
  • Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.
  • Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely financials
  • Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered
  • Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned

Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned

Skills and qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field or Student in final year of study awaiting graduation
  • CPA Finalist or pursing and accounting professional qualification
  • Ability to pay attention to details
  • Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholder (internal and external) is essential to guarantee service delivery
  • Great written and oral communication skills

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th December 2020. Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

