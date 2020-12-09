Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Finance admin and Treasury Assistant Trainee

Duration: 6 months

Job Responsibilities:

Monitor the cash positions of both GSK Ltd and GSK Pharma, perform and maintain cash flow forecasts

LOC owner for and liaison with corporate treasury and corporate secretariat

Ensure Payment are run on a timely basis and updated in the ledger promptly

Communicate to IMS on all Incoming receipts

Support T&E accountant on T&E activities and reporting

Bank Agent (ensure users are trained and set up on the bank platforms)

Raise purchase requisition for the finance department

Coordinate finance team meetings and team activities

Ensure archiving through external G4S is done on all payment document

Balance sheet reconciliations – Bank reconciliations

Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.

Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely financials

Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered

Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned

Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned

Skills and qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field or Student in final year of study awaiting graduation

CPA Finalist or pursing and accounting professional qualification

Ability to pay attention to details

Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholder (internal and external) is essential to guarantee service delivery

Great written and oral communication skills

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th December 2020. Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted