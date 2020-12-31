WE’RE HIRING FIELD SALES REPRESENTATIVES

Space and Style Ltd is a roof manufacturing and leading distributor of specialized building materials.

Revolutionizing the building and construction industry through innovative building product concepts since 2002.

We have an opening for FIELD SALES REPRESENTATIVES AVAILABLE TO START ON 18th of January 2021

Job Description:

Meet your sales targets.

To listen to customer requirements and make appropriate presentations and proposals that will initiate sales.

To develop, maintain and grow the customer database by ensuring high standards of Customer centricity are observed.

Be proactive and propose ideas that help in customer base growth.

To cover extensively areas/ Regions assigned by the Sales Manager and execute field management best practices, including pre-call planning and a post call review with each call.

To arrange meetings with potential customers to prospect for new business.

To identify and communicate new business opportunities and Competitor activity to the Sales Team.

To make accurate, quick calculations to establish quotations of each project.

To prepare Customer orders and follow-on payment according to the credit terms.

To coordinate with the Sales Manager concerning promotional events and marketing activities.

Create a Schedule of a monthly Sales Plan and submit accurate and factual daily reports, reporting all sales activities in relation to the sales target set per month.

About you:

You can execute the above-mentioned responsibilities immediately hired.

Relevant experience in field sales. Added advantage if you have experience in real estate market.

Good negotiation and relationship management skills.

Driving license is mandatory.

Diploma in sales and marketing or well experienced in sales, customer service.

Send your CV and application letter stating your CURRENT and EXPECTED SALARY to applications@spaceandstyle.co.ke

Deadline: 5th January 2021 – screening is on a rolling basis.