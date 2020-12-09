Position Title: CIC & Cash Transfer Field Officer

Reporting to: Technically to Innovations Manager and administratively to County Coordinator (Mombasa)

Job Location: Mombasa

Job Description

The Kenya Red Cross Society is implementing a 9-month COVID early recovery intervention in Kisauni, Mombasa County. The project employs a hybrid approach of unconditional cash transfer and community inclusion currencies to support livelihood recovery of communities who have been affected by the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

Community Inclusive Currencies (CICs) are block chain-based eVouchers that community members use to share, buy and sell basic needs among each other in the face of scarce national currency. CICs introduces a replicable mechanism for communities to eradicate poverty by creating connected, inclusive, and sustainable local circular economies. CICs allow the community to trade amongst each other thereby increasing productivity, promoting a supporting and saving culture, and the registered members are able to access and afford necessities. When combined with Cash Transfers and aid disbursements, CIC transaction data serves as a way to identify people in need and those that are working to support their community.

Responsibilities

Lead timely implementation of the project activities for the COVID early recovery intervention in Kisauni as per approved budget and work plan.

Coordinate and work closely with Grassroots Economics to ensure the CIC systems in place are working as per the developed standard operating procedures

Actively seek and engage local stakeholders and organizations to understand and grow the usage of CIC

Work with local government and policy makers to support analysis for evidence based policymaking.

Engage and manage volunteers from Mombasa branch, ensuring the aspect of knowledge and skills transfer in both CIC and Cash transfer programming

Generate and submit reports as per the agreed timelines

Document learnings and experiences that can be shared on the KRCS social media platforms, weekly newsletters, quarterly publications and bulletins and case studies

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in economics, commerce, finance or related field (completed)

Knowledge of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is an added advantage

Knowledge of Community Inclusion Currencies and the Sarafu Network is an added advantage

Knowledge of community mobilization and Social work

A good understanding of the operational realities of cash and voucher assistance programming in humanitarian and development context.

Interest and basic knowledge in humanitarian innovation

Knowledge and experience in community engagement and participation

Strong verbal and interpersonal communication skills in the course of performing assigned duties

Proficiency in written communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively and with minimal supervision

Ability to balance multiple priorities in a deadline-driven environment

Ability to work with diverse groups/populations

Ability to work with multiple stakeholders in Kisauni including faith based organizations, retail and business networks, local administration, Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs), farmers, chamas and self-help groups

How to apply:

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 15th December 2020;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Job disclaimer and notification: Kenya Red Cross Society is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge / accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during the selection process or while inviting candidates for an interview.