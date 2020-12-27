International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Health Field Officer – Detention

Based in Kenya

Overall Responsibility: The incumbent will contribute to implementing, running and monitoring the Health Care Detention (HCD) programme, in cooperation with the ICRC protection team, with external cooperation with Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) and Kenya Prison Service (KPS), according to the objectives set out in the delegations annual planning.

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Responsible for implementing health programmes in prisons following the objectives and framework developed by the ICRC in partnership with KRCS in support of health services in prisons;

Assists the HCD delegate in capacity building with KRCS and KPS in terms of public health approach to health care in prison;

Liaises with KPS authorities as needed under the guidance of the HCD delegate;

Assists in the organization and planning of meetings/trainings as needed with KPS and KRCS in line with the programmes objectives;

Accompanies the HCD delegate to prison visits and assist with interpretation when required with beneficiaries;

Ensures all relevant health and prison-related information within the country is updated and advises HCD of any relevant developments;

Responsible for follow up of all logistic orders, distribution and monitoring of same;

Responsible for contributing to internal/external reporting as required;

Contributes to the duty of care of the detention team;

Assumes the HCD Programme Manager responsibilities in his/her absence.

Minimum Requirements and Competencies:

Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing or other relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

Minimum 5 years’ clinical professional experience in a similar field with good references;

Qualified Nurse registered by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Experience in public health work/management (Preferable);

Fluent in both written and spoken English;

Computer skills proficiency in MS Office and other software;

Certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply:

The interested candidates should send their application on or before 15th January 2021 at 4:30 pm and submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference Health Field Officer – Detention must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not fill out the required information as per the link provided or clearly state the position for which you are applying and attach the required certificates & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

ICRC is committed to diversity and welcomes applications from qualified candidates regardless of disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, race, colour or ethnic and national origins, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.

In processing your personal data for recruitment purposes, we follow the information notice as explained HERE.