Planting Field Officer, Kwale

KWALE / OPERATIONS – FIELD OPERATIONS /

PERMANENT

Komaza is revolutionizing African forestry by unlocking the potential for small-scale farmers to serve booming wood markets. By combining high-scale operations with digital intelligence, we are currently planting commercial-grade forests at a rate of over 1 million trees with 5,000+ new farmers per year, making us Kenya’s largest industrial tree planter. We hold the only sustainable blueprint for meeting Africa’s $30B wood supply crisis – by leveraging farmers’ contribution of land and labor, Komaza can access nearly limitless land and establish a hectare of trees for far less than big plantations.

We have been recognized with numerous awards and investments, including The Climate Policy Initiative, The Nature Conservancy, Forbes, and Novastar Ventures.

About the Team

Field Operations is the heart-center of operations at Komaza. We are deeply systems-oriented and enjoy the challenge of training and managing hundreds of new teammates each season. In order to plant tree farms with thousands of new farmers every year, we are laser-focused on hitting our key performance indicators. We thrive on data, and technology is playing an ever-increasing role in our day-to-day work life.

Field Operations is ultimately responsible for the planning, coordination and timely implementation of our innovative micro-forestry model, which creates life-changing income for our farmers by growing trees more cost-efficiently than large-scale plantations. We enroll farmers; support them through land preparation; distribute inputs and seedlings; plant trees; ensure post-planting care and long-term maintenance.

About the Role

The Planting Field Officer role is appropriate for hard-working professionals who are good at managing teams to implement projects in the field, and who have a sincere commitment to serving farmers with integrity and positivity. Planting Field Officers are based in the field to manage small rural field teams, and spend most of their time collaborating with the local administration officials, managing Field Facilitators in their field activities by providing training, coaching and mentoring teammates, leading brainstorming of challenges and solutions, answering questions, reporting on progress, and ensuring work is being carried out to a high quality.

Responsibilities

Run weekly meetings with local Facilitators & assign them tasks as per instructions from Field Managers.

Quality-check FEN’s work before submitting to the immediate supervisor.

Compile KPI reports, Track FEN team’s actual vs target performance against weekly, monthly and seasonal timetables.

Plan detailed work plans for self & team of Facilitators.

Provide both onboarding training for new staff, annual refreshers for all staff, and just-in-time training throughout planting season.

Provide course-correcting feedback to nurture FEN behaviors aligned with company values

Build personal relationships to earn trust & respect.

Train Facilitators & Ambassadors in all required technical and behavioral job elements in order to successfully enroll & serve farmers and plant & maintain trees.

Bring positive energy, a philosophy of teamwork, and enthusiasm for Komaza to all meetings

Check random samples of FAs work to ensure quality standards are being met

Respond to any quality deviances; and also, report major issues immediately

Step in for any FA who’s resigned to ensure their weekly farm tasks are attended to

Qualifications

Secondary school education is required; a Diploma/Degree is preferred

Minimum experience 2 years’ experience in field operations

Sufficient education or exposure for working effectively in the “formal economy”

What’s in it for you?

Great vision without great people is irrelevant, Jim Collins wisely stated. If you share Komaza’s vision and want to help make it a reality, apply today! You’ll get a chance to work at our office in Kwale, Kenya. We offer a competitive remuneration package and an opportunity to further your career.

Komaza is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

How to Apply

APPLY FOR THIS JOB