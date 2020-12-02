Closing date: December 4, 2020

Background

Africa’s Voices Foundation (AVF) is a fast-growing organisation, capitalizing on interactive media and digital communications to curate and spark engaging discussions that convene citizens’ voices as evidence and elevate them to the level of decision-making. We equip development, humanitarian and governance organizations with unique capabilities to listen intelligently to the citizens they serve. Spun out of cutting-edge research at the University of Cambridge in 2014, we have an established presence in East Africa and beyond with a vibrant growing core team in Nairobi. Our clients include World University Service of Canada (WUSC), UNICEF, IOM, UNDP and the MasterCard Foundation.

Currently AVF is partnering with WUSC and Windle International in Kakuma to implement the media component of the LEAP Project in Kalobeyei settlement. Due to this, AVF aims to recruit field staff for the following roles and urges all candidates that qualify to apply.

Objectives of the position:

The Field Officer will be a critical member of AVF’s WUSC Project team reporting to the AVF Media and Engagement Specialist. The Field Officer shall maintain a trustworthy presence among our program’s beneficiaries in Kalobeyei and oversee other AVF consultants working in the settlement.

Responsibilities:

The Field Officer in consultation and coordination with the AVF Media and Engagement Specialist will carry out the following duties.

Follow the set criteria to supervise Listening Group Facilitators in mobilizing participants for listening groups and venues

Ensure listening groups are implemented within the set guidelines and documentation is effectively conducted in line with AVF standards.

Ensure listening group participants are facilitated with transport and snacks and documentation adheres to AVF standards and compliance procedures

Coordinate radio stations and radio guests to ensure that radio guests are available for all the radio shows at radio Ata-Nayeche

Perform other related projects or work as required.

Qualifications:

● Minimum of diploma or degree in any field

● Experience working for non-profit organizations in Kalobeyei and multi-partner projects

● Demonstrated capacity in understanding the scope of the work to be done.

● Background or proven experience of 1-2 years in project management and financial management

● Ability to work collaboratively (team work) and to handle change is essential

● Computer literate (MS Office package, open software tools, database)

● High organisation skills and sense of initiative

● Interest in community work

● Fluent English

How to Apply

To apply, please send your application letter and CV to careers@africasvoices.org, by 5 pm EAT on 4th December, 2020.