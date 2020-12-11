Vacancy Announcement: Qualitative Field Interviewers for the Safe Choice Project

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa

The APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in its Safe Choice Project to be conducted in Homabay and/or Kilifi Counties.

The research project aims at exploring women and adolescent girls’ experiences towards unintended pregnancies and the way they navigate abortion decision making, in order to better understand the barriers and opportunities to access safe abortion advice, products, and care

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify study participants as defined in the protocol

Obtain and document informed consent from the study participants prior to the interviews and focus group discussions

Conduct participant observations at the health facilities and targeted communities, facilitate repeat in depth interviews, and moderate focus group discussions

Note taking during observations and interviews and writing debriefing reports for all the interviews/observations conducted

Community mobilization and sensitization

Ensuring safety of data collection tools and equipment assigned

Perform other duties as may be assigned by the Principal Investigator

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, Sociology or related disciplines

Previous experience working in the field of sexual and reproductive health research

Ability to facilitate interviews and group discussions in English, Swahili and local language

Ability to conduct observations and take notes

Must be fully available for training and during the entire data collection period (approximately 6 months)

Have experience in collecting observational data/ethnography studies

The candidates should be:

Residents of the study areas listed above (Homabay and Kilifi)

The County of residence/origin should be clearly indicated in the CV or cover letter

Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the data collection

Flexible and available to work odd hours (when necessary) under minimum supervision

Potential candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV containing contact details of three referees.

Applications should be submitted as attachments via e-mail to cvs@flexi-personnel.com by 11th December, 2020.

Please indicate ‘Qualitative Field Interviewer-Safe Choice Project’ on the subject line of the email.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Female applicants who meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of persons at risk.