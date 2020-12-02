Mandera

Closing date: December 11, 2020

ISLAMIC RELIEF- JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Established in 1984 in the UK, Islamic Relief is an international NGO seeking to promote sustainable economic and social development by working with local communities through relief and development activities. We aim to help the needy regardless of race, religion or gender. Through working in chronic food deficit areas and in the most disadvantaged areas, IRK has ensured that its programmes target those who are most vulnerable in the most disadvantaged areas. These programmes include Health and nutrition, Water and Sanitation, livelihoods, Child-welfare and other special programmes (Qurbani and Ramadhan).

The Islamic Relief Kenya in its pursuit to support and strengthen its operations, seeks to employ motivated, hardworking and pro-active individuals to fill in the following position;

Job Title: Field Coordinator (FC)**

Reporting To: Programme Manager

Base Location: Mandera Field Office 100%

1. Overall Purpose:

The Field Coordinator will be responsible for coordinating, managing the field office and ensuring smooth implementation of programme activities and operations in accordance with IRK policies and procedures. As a member of the IRK Senior Management Team the Field Coordinator will contribute to strategic decision making and shaping of the overall strategy for IRK country Programme.

The following are key summary objectives for this role:

a) To support and coordinate planning and implementation of IRK’s strategic plans, including annual business plans.

b) To effectively lead and support the Planning and Management of area Programme in terms of Programme design, planning, implementation, M&E and reporting.

c) To ensure and enforce Programme Compliance both internal procedures/guidelines (Financial, Logistics, Admin & HR, Security etc) and external (with local authorities)

d) To provide leadership in staff management and support at the field level for effective performance

e) To ensure excellent and objective representation at the field level-to the local authorities, donors, partners, forums and community level.

Key Responsibilities:

a) Program Strategy

As a member of the Country Program’s Senior Management Team (SMT), help to shape the overall strategy for the Programme as articulated in the Country Business Plan and strategic plan.

Ensuring the implementation in the field of the part of the country strategy for which he/she is responsible in collaboration with the CD, PM and the Program Coordinators/project Managers.

Ensure IRK’s mission, values, and the Programme objectives are communicated amongst project staff and facilitate input from project staff in the strategic planning process.

Assist the Programme Manager, Country Director and HR Manager in defining required team composition and organizational structure for the project team in accordance with the IRK staff grading structure and funding.

b) Programme Development and Implementation

Provide leadership in Programme need assessments and gaps Analysis

Coordinate and control the implementation of planned projects

Coordinate the development of new projects in collaboration with project coordinators and project managers.

Supervise the support services activities at field level, in collaboration with the support department managers

Has overall financial oversight and monitors the Project budgets in consultation with the Project Managers/coordinators/officer and finance staff at the Field Office.

Provide monthly, interim and final project reports on projects within the area for submission to donors in accordance with the reporting schedule and the required reporting formats.

Facilitate monitoring of the projects with project staff, to review project progress, review beneficiary feedback, identify corrective actions required, and capture learning.

Promote and encourage an openness to welcoming feedback from beneficiaries and communities, and learning from staff

Responsible for managing project budgets, in conjunction with the area finance team, administration and logistics staff, ensuring project budgets are phased, a procurement plan is drawn up, and assisting project staff in managing specific project budget lines, monitoring expenditure to budget and identify any corrective actions required.

Participate in project monitoring and evaluation to assess project impact and effective use of resources.

c) Programme Compliance and Safety

Responsible for security management for the project team in the designated area, including writing and updating the location-specific Security Plan with support from country focal person, ensuring staff are fully briefed and trained on the agreed security measures appropriate to the area, staff understand individual and collective responsibilities for safety and security and ensuring incidents are reported, critical learning is recorded and corrective actions taken.

Responsible for health and safety for the project team in the designated area, ensuring policy/ area guidelines is understood by staff, and any accidents/incidents are recorded appropriately.

Responsible for the induction of project staff posted to the area, with the support of the HR office, ensuring their familiarity with IR mission, values, Quality Standards, policies and Programme objectives and their individual responsibilities in upholding these standards and policies.

In conjunction with the HR Coordinator and HR staff, ensure local recruitment is consistent with IRK HR recruitment policies, the legal context and local practice

In conjunction with the HR Coordinator and HR staff, ensure HR policies and procedures are understood by the project team and implemented.

In conjunction with the Finance Manager and finance staff, ensure financial management is in accordance with IRK financial policies and guidelines.

In conjunction with the Logistics Manager and logistics staff, ensure logistics systems (procurement, transport, storage, communications, buildings management, asset management etc) are in accordance with IRK Procurement/ logistics systems and policies.

Ensure project completion, filing and archiving procedures are implemented.

d) Team Management

Provide leadership to the project teams, ensuring clarity over project plans and priorities, encouraging effective team work and inclusiveness, and building a team spirit through regular meetings and team events.

Provide management support to the Programme/project management team, in their management of others, and the implementation of work plans and budgets.

Oversee the administrative functions for the Programme/project team, line managing administrative staff in the area of operation.

Ensure IRK’s staff performance management system is effectively implemented across the Programme teams, with objective setting, probationary reviews, regular catch ups, 6-monthly performance & Annual appraisals and exit interviews, carried out for all staff.

Support the implementation of IRK’s staff development policy, including personal development planning, across the project teams in a way that is consistent and transparent.

Conduct disciplinary and grievance procedures, as required, in conjunction with the HR Coordinator.

e) Programme Representation and Coordination

Represent the project area in SMT discussions, reviewing security management, progress against strategic objectives, budget expenditure, Human Resources, and any other operational concerns.

Represent IRK to local authorities (whether formal governmental – county or informal), securing the necessary approvals to operate.

Represent IRK to other NGOs, UN agencies, and visitors, ensuring coordination and constructive working relations and attendance at relevant inter-agency coordination meetings or delegating to staff as appropriate.

Represent IRK to donors’ representatives and other visitors to the Programme area.

Where required, support policy influencing (advocacy) activities at relevant local levels, in consultation with the Programme Manager, Country Director and Sector heads.

Facilitate relationship building with IRK partner organisations and collaborative work in accordance with the IRK Programs.

Required qualifications, competences and experience

At least an Advanced University degree or equivalent in an area that is related to the IRK’s Programme objectives, with a focus on a relevant field

Proven track record of leadership, with at least 5 years progressive senior management experience in INGO

Demonstrated field leadership in strategic program and project development, implementation, and evaluation;

Inspiring leadership with excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Excellent diplomatic skills and ability to create positive relations with senior government officials, international organizations, NGOs to enhance IRK’s programmes;

Experience of Managing donor funded projects and programmes- EU, NORAD, USAID, SIDA, DFID and the UN as well as other institutional donors.

Experience with Programme Design, Planning, Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation and Reporting as per donor requirements.

Experience with financial management and compliance with donor requirements.

Entrepreneurial orientation, self-starter able to work independently and cope with demanding work situations in complex setting.

Skills and Competence:

Strong management and supervisory skills and experience.

Demonstrated leadership ability in strategizing and coalition building.

Strong analytical (both Socio-Economic, and organizational) skills with good attention to detail.

Ability to provide coaching, mentoring and leadership to team members.

Programmatic expertise on the following themes: humanitarian interventions, DRR, gender issues, conflict, sustainable livelihoods etc

Strong computer skills (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Access, MS Power Point, MS Project, SPSS).

Commitment to and understanding of IR’s values

How to Apply

Please send us your cover letter and detailed CV, including your qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, a working e-mail address and daytime telephone contacts. The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the position title on the subject line. Send your application to Recruitment.irk@islamic-relief.or.ke by Friday 11Th Dec 2020.

Please note that this is an urgent recruitment, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis