Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Kenya) welcomes applications from qualified candidates for the following vacant positions:

Senior Legal Counsel – Access To Justice, Nairobi

FIDA/SLC/12/2020

Job Summary: Reporting to the Deputy Executive Director, the successful candidate will be expected to lead litigation, provide legal aid services to clients, manage all access to justice programs, develop and maintain relationships with partners, create awareness on women’s rights and supervise staff in Access to Justice, Nairobi.

Duties and Responsibilities:

A. Leadership

Oversee the implementation of all Access to Justice Programmes (Legal Representation, Probono Lawyers Scheme, Mediation, Counseling/Group Therapy, Self- Representation, Strategic Impact Litigation, and Informal Justice Systems).

Oversee day to day running of the legal clinic, virtual justice center, and toll-free line.

Mentor and supervise staff working in the Access to Justice team in Nairobi

Approve all pleadings and other documents drafted by the Access to Justice team in Nairobi.

Oversee the implementation of women’s rights, governance, and advocacy projects undertaken by the Access to Justice team- Nairobi.

Monitor and evaluate programs and activities (prepare and oversee the preparation of the team’s work plans, result-based management reports, monthly team reports, and donor reports).

B. Legal Aid and Litigation

Provide legal advice and referrals to clients.

Draft pleadings and represent clients in Court.

Conduct research and prepare pleadings in Strategic Impact Litigation cases.

Draft legal opinions.

Conduct community legal aid clinics and legal awareness forums.

C. Advocacy

Liaise with other like-minded partners including CBOs, NGOs, government departments, to advance women’s rights at national, regional, and international levels.

Draft petitions, memorandums and press briefings regarding public matters affecting women’s rights.

Lobby and advocate for women’s rights at national as well as international level.

Design, conduct research and analysis of key policy issues and legislations affecting women.

Organize and facilitate workshops and trainings at national, County and community levels on women’s rights.

Support and collaborate with Grant Teams in the development of proposals and concept notes.

Generate content for print media and IEC materials.

Minimum Qualifications and Attributes:

The ideal candidate should at least possess the following qualifications and attributes: –

An advocate of the High Court of Kenya with a current practicing certificate, at least FIVE (5) YEARS post-admission experience, and a track record of high performance in litigation.

Possession of a Master’s degree in Law or Social sciences and experience in the NGO sector is highly desirable.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in human rights advocacy and women rights issues;

Must possess strong interpersonal and communication skills, proficiency in computers, organizational skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks.

Should be able to work under pressure.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who fully meet the above criteria should send an application letter, detailed CV, and a copy of the current practicing certificate to

The Executive Director,

FIDA Kenya,

E-mail: recruitment@fidakenya.org

by Friday, 8th January 2021.

The application MUST include contacts of three referees one of whom must be a former supervisor, expected salary, daytime contact, job title, and job reference number.

Only email applications will be considered and only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

FIDA Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on any basis (age, gender, sex, race, ethnic origin, social origin, disability, religion, and marital status) and does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.