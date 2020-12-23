Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Kenya) welcomes applications from qualified candidates for the following vacant positions:

Legal Counsel – Access To Justice, Kisumu

FIDA/KSM/01/2020

(1 Position)

Job Summary: Reporting to the Senior Legal Counsel – Kisumu, the successful candidate will be expected to provide legal aid and representation services to clients, facilitate alternative dispute resolution programs, and participate in the implementation of women’s rights advocacy programs in the Western region.

Duties and Responsibilities:

A. Legal Aid and Litigation

Conducts clients’ interviews; provides legal advice to clients; prepares pleadings and legal opinions; conducts pretrial briefings; and provides legal representation to clients.

Assist in the coordination of open legal aid days and training workshops.

Respond to legal correspondences: emails, letters, media briefs, and calls.

Maintain effective client relations, offer basic psychosocial support to our clients, and refer complex matters to counselors.

Identify, recruit, and refer matters to pro bono lawyers; conduct follow-ups on the pro bono cases; process payment of tokens to pro bono lawyers.

Conduct self-representation trainings and assist in managing self rep program.

B. Alternative Dispute Resolution Programs

Identify and refer matters for mediation and Informal Justice Systems; draft and dispatch mediation invitations; conduct mediation sessions and participate in strengthening the capacity of elders and mediators.

Conduct Informal justice systems review meetings.

C. Program Implementation.

Support the implementation of grants (projects) and preparation of donor reports while ensuring that program objectives/interventions and budget compliance are met.

Assist in preparation of periodic progress reports such as RBM report, annual report, and donor reports.

Participate in women and human rights advocacy activities including media appearances and outreach activities.

D. Building Partnerships and Linkages

Represent the organization in meetings with stakeholders.

Support the Resource Mobilization team to develop proposals and concept notes.

Generate content for print media and IEC materials.

Enhancing the visibility of FIDA-Kenya programs.

Minimum Qualifications and Attributes:

The ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications and attributes: –

An advocate of the High Court of Kenya with at least THREE (3) years post-admission experience with a valid practicing certificate. Previous experience in the NGO sector is highly desirable.

Proven experience in litigation and knowledge in gender & women’s rights issues.

Should have knowledge of program planning, designing, monitoring & evaluation.

Must possess strong interpersonal and communication skills, proficiency in computers, organizational skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks.

Should be able to work under pressure.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who fully meet the above criteria should send an application letter, detailed CV, and a copy of the current practicing certificate to

The Executive Director,

FIDA Kenya,

E-mail: recruitment@fidakenya.org

by Friday, 8th January 2021.

The application MUST include contacts of three referees one of whom must be a former supervisor, expected salary, daytime contact, job title, and job reference number.

Only email applications will be considered and only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

FIDA Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on any basis (age, gender, sex, race, ethnic origin, social origin, disability, religion, and marital status) and does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.