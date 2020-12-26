Job Advertisement: Farmers Liaison Officer

We are an agribusiness company involved in the processing of avocado oil and export of fresh avocados from contracted farmers.

We are looking for qualified and competent individuals for the above position.

The ideal candidates should meet the following specifications and be ready for the specified tasks.

Qualification Requirements

1. Form four level of education or above.

2. Ability to communicate effectively with the farmers / farmers groups. Thus, mandatory:

a. Good understanding of the local community (i.e. village community structure, culture, problems, attitudes and knowledge).

b. Local language skills (reading, writing, speaking),

c. English & Swahili reading, writing and speaking skills.

3. Ability to use mobile devices.

4. Ability to prepare field records and reports.

5. Energetic, able to walk long distances looking for farm(ers).

6. A good team player.

7. Ability to work on odd days including working during weekends and public holidays when required.

8. Good organizational skills.

Other key desired attributes: –

a. Three years’ experience in the production of horticultural crops.

b. Knowledge of avocado fruits value chain including harvesting procedures, desired maturity for both fresh and export fruits and quality grades.

c. At least one day practical inspection course setting out basic principles of inspection.

d. At least two witness inspections accompanying an auditor, could be Global G.A.P. or Organic, Fair Trade or others.

e. Food safety and good agriculture practice (GAP) training.

i. Training in HACCP principles.

ii. Food hygiene training.

iii. Plant protection, fertilizer use and integrated pest management training.

f. Ability to work independently under minimal supervision and within a team.

g. Ability to contribute to the planning of the company’s future relationships with farmer suppliers and future strategic development of the company.

Key Tasks

A1: Farmers Relations and Harvesting Operation Duties

1. Identifying potential avocado farmers in the target regions who can join the our programme and recruit them based on our producer/ member recruitment procedure.

2. Visit each allocated farmer at least twice in a month to accomplish tasks as specified in procedures and forms.

3. Ensure all farmer concerns are addressed promptly by communicating via the data system.

4. Conduct crop estimate and update the information at each farm visit.

5. Ensure all cultural practices (weeding, pruning, manure application, mulching) within the farm are completed in a timely manner as per our Internal Management System.

6. Conduct on-farm demonstrations on best agricultural practices such as erosion control, manuring, pruning, mulching, weeding and planting of cover crops.

7. Ensure all hygiene procedures (Hand washing facilities, waste pits, clean toilets, waste pits, signages) are implemented as per our internal management system requirements.

8. Identify suitable individuals within the village who can be engaged as harvesting team members and recommend them to the business analytics manager for appropriate training.

9. Develop and training harvesting teams within each village and maintain contact with them (All harvesting teams to come from within walking distances from farms).

10. Promote company products such as Avogrow and seedlings or services such as pruning to farmers and ensure good uptake of the same.

11. Complete data collection forms whenever weeding, manure application, plant protection application, pest trapping, pruning and other such cultural practices are implemented in order to ensure proper records are maintained.

12. Prepare reports as required by the data system.

13. Seek assistance from the Technical Officer when required.

14. Any other tasks assigned by the Business Analytics Manager.

A2: Farm inspection duties

1. Farm inspection duties to verify compliance against statutory and voluntary standards (The business analytics manager in consultation with the Compliance Manager will assign the Farmers Liaison Officers inspection duties)

2. Following up on closure of non-compliances identified during the internal inspections.

3. Address improvements in areas noted during the internal inspections.

A3: Data collection duties

1. Collection of data to assist with the understanding of the growth and production of the avocado crop and other information for the improvement of Fresh Export sales as well as oil Production.

2. Complete data collection forms for reporting activities of competitors and other activities that may affect the company’s operations, including county government activities.

Suitably qualified individuals should submit their application which should include: –

i. A cover letter demonstrating the candidate’s competency and ability to undertake the tasks indicating expected salary.

ii. A detailed CV indicating experience in similar or related position/ positions.

iii. Scanned copies of relevant certificate and testimonials.

Application to be sent to hrkenya@olivado.com on or before 30th December 2020.

Only candidates applying as per above procedure and who meets the indicated specifications will be contacted.