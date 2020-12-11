Friday, December 11, 2020 – The family of Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, has revealed what killed him.

The Senator, who was elected on Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party ticket in 2017, died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

The Senator was rushed to Nairobi hospital last week after he collapsed at an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi, where he was having “good times” with a woman identified as Esther Nthenya Muli, a Secondary School teacher based in Wote town.

There were speculations that the Senator took Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) pills during the ‘21 hour romp’, but the family has dismissed the claims and said Kabaka died of COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, one that especially reaches into your respiratory tract, which includes your lungs. COVID-19 can cause a range of breathing problems, from mild to critical.

Before he died, Kabaka was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital for one week.

Kabaka is survived by two widows.

