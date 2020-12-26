Saturday, 26 December 2020 – The marriage of faded gospel singer, Daddy Owen, is reportedly on the rocks.

According to well-placed sources, Owen’s wife, Farida Wambui, is said to have left their matrimonial home for the first two weeks of December and eloped with a city tycoon identified as Njuguna.

Wambui went ahead and got engaged to Njuguna at his exclusive lodge in Gilgil.

Farida and the powerful Kikuyu tycoon are frequent visitors at the Cliff Hotel where they go to exchange fluids behind the singer’s back.

Owen’s philandering wife has also been spotted in Gilgil town driving a sleek Ranger Rover owned by the tycoon.

