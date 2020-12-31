Thursday, December 31, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba has finally landed a lucrative government job.

In a Gazette Notice dated Thursday, December 31, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the Ministry of ICT CS, Joe Mucheru, appointed the former IEBC CEO to the board of Youth Enterprise Development Fund for a period of three years starting December 22, 2020.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 5 (2) (e) (i) of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Order, 2007, the Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs appoints Ezra Chiloba to be a member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board, for a period of three (3) years,” read the notice in part.

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund, a state corporation under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, was gazetted on December 8, 2006, before it was transformed into a State Corporation on May 11, 2007.

The fund has a strategic focus on enterprise development as a key strategy that will increase economic opportunities for, and participation by Kenyan Youth in nation-building.

It seeks to create employment opportunities for young people through entrepreneurship and encouraging them to be job creators and not job seekers.

The fund, therefore, provides easy and affordable financial and business development support services to youth who are keen on starting or expanding businesses.

Chiloba retreated to farming after his unceremonious sacking from the embattled IEBC in September 2018 following the contentious 2017 General Elections.

He has lived a private life after he was shown the door with his first production of silage maize planting coming in 2019.

