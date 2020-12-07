Position: Executive Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Open Society Initiative for Eastern Africa (OSIEA) is looking for an Executive Assistant.

The Executive Assistant supports the executive director in the regular oversight of OSIEA functions and fulfilment of annual strategy objectives by providing administrative, logistic and program support. The position liaises with all staff, requiring professional discretion and a solution-oriented and friendly approach at all times.

Responsibilities

Administrative

Provide logistic support: Schedule meeting requests; filing, photocopy, answer e-mails, scan documents, take phone inquiries; schedule travel arrangements; organize meeting agendas; take minutes for meetings; draft correspondence; organize conference calls, process monthly credit card reconciliations, expense reports and reimbursement requests; and maintain contacts, records, and key documents;

Handle external communication (emails and phone inquiries and requests) to ensure that requests for action or information are relayed to the appropriate programs;

Maintain and track the director’s office budget;

Prepare consultancy contracts, process consultants’ expense reports, and coordinate consultants’ travel needs;

Assist in the compliance of all procedures and policies.

Programmatic

At the start of each year, organize and distribute the annual OSIEA calendar schedule to all programs;

Assist in the preparations of meetings, conferences and seminars as well as the implementation of special projects or emerging initiatives;

Provide key support in the review and finalization of grants, including reviewing proposals, preparing dockets, monitoring grantee activity and ensuring adequate reporting by grantees; develop information depository on grantees and service grantees information; manage and respond to unsolicited funding requests;

Conduct occasional research and writing assignments;

Support other Open Society Foundation (OSF) programs and offices regarding their interventions to maximize results and impact when assigned;

Travel as necessary.

Board Liaison

Serve as staff liaison to the OSIEA Board ensuring that all queries and requests are dealt with promptly;

Facilitate logistics for three board meetings annually, including meeting dates, book flights, hotels and other related travel arrangement and assist in preparation of board meeting agenda; take minutes at board meetings; facilitate honoraria, reimbursements and other related payments to vendors; and track board budget;

Take a lead in the creation and maintenance of all board documents, including the board books; electronic files;

Support the director’s office and the OSIEA board in the board recruitment and orientation process and board learning/development;

Serve as the OSIEA board liaison to OSF ensuring all queries and requests are dealt with;

Facilitate OSF’s global board engagement in the region including handling new board members’ orientation at OSF level.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree;

Professional qualifications in Project Management/ Business management or relevant field;

At least 5 years’ experience gained working with governance boards from a reputable organization;

Basic knowledge of key human rights issues in the Eastern Africa region;

Basic experience in grant making;

Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and ability to work in a team oriented and collaborative environment;

Ability to write complex reports;

Excellent listening and communication skills with sensitivity to cultural communication differences;

Extraordinary initiative, creativity and capacity to think strategically;

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and discretion in the course of work;

Proven administrative, analytical and problem solving skills;

Strong organizational skills and close attention to detail in order to produce high quality output;

Ability to plan, organize, coordinate and negotiate under pressure;

Ability to provide specialized advice and professional guidance to external contacts;

Integrity, diplomacy and professionalism will be essential.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates should mail their resumes and cover letters to jobs@osiea.org by 11th December 2020.