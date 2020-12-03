Role Profile: Business Analyst/ Executive Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client a professional services firm, is currently looking to hire a Business Analyst/Executive Assistant (Entry Level).

The purpose of this role is to gather, interpret, and use complex data to develop actionable steps that will improve processes and optimize results. He/She will also be responsible for carrying out administrative work on behalf of the Managing Director. The role requires freeing up time so that the Managing Director can focus on strategic tasks.

Responsibilities

Be the first point of contact dealing with correspondence and phone calls

Managing databases and filing systems

Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems

Managing diaries and organising meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the MD/CEO

Manage and execute the Business Analysis effort during the entire project lifecycle

Collect, analyze and present data in way that supports decision making or assists in problem solving or reveals existing constrains.

Interpreting data, analyzing results using statistical techniques

Developing and implementing data analyses, data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Acquiring data from primary or secondary data sources and maintaining databases

Supporting the building of data collection methodologies and systems

Provide business advisory and financial analysis support to clients.

Analyze and evaluate requirements to ensure alignment to client’s strategy and the prevailing economic and technological advances through conducting client baseline/assessments;

Nurture the client’s business through market feasibility studies, product development, customer acquisition and revenue generation support;

Identify business training needs for clients and develop user friendly and practical training modules to close the identified needs;

Identify mentoring and coaching areas for the clients and linking them with the correct mentors to aid in their business growth;

Create Consulting Progress Reports.

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in a recognized university.

Demonstrated leadership position experience.

Atleast 1-2 years and above of experience working as a Business Analyst in strategic or management consulting and also as an executive assistant to the management

Knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (XML, Javascript, or ETL frameworks)

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

Good understanding of general entrepreneurship concept and strategy development process;

Attention to detail;

Ability to conduct research and analysis under limited guidance;

How to apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke