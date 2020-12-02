Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, has claimed he is being used as a sacrificial lamb in the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

Speaking yesterday on the scandal that saw him fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rotich implicated ex-Environment CS Judy Wakhungu and former Attorney General Githu Muigai, in the scandal.

The former CS also noted that the case has directly impacted him as he is unable to secure a job after being charged with corruption.

“The particulars of prejudice include loss of dignity arising from the unfairness and misappropriation of law against the applicant, loss of opportunity to economic activity including and not limited to opportunities such as employment or consultancy as long as these charges are hanging over his head,” Rotich’s lawyer stated.

