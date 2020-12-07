Home Gossip Every man needs to charge the ‘battery’ – PHOTO of a traffic... Every man needs to charge the ‘battery’ – PHOTO of a traffic cop buying “Mukombero” excites Netizens. December 7, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTOs of the aging woman that Machakos Senator, BONIFACE KABAKA, was chewing before he collapsed over Viagra overdose. Do you know this LADY? Police rescued her along Ngong Road and she is in the ICU (PHOTO) SIZE 8 excites fans after posting an interesting PHOTO when she belonged to the streets. When God blesses you with the perfect shape and ‘dashboard'(PHOTO) Alarm raised as members of the lethal Gaza gang converge to celebrate the day the gang was formed (PHOTOs) BETTY KYALLO’s younger sister, MERCY, finds love from a Maasai man (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,484FollowersFollow