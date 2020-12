Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – Controversial pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, was recorded warning his congregants against asking for financial help from him.

The controversial preacher complained that women who worship in his church have been begging him to buy food for their children.

He said that others call him begging for money to pay rent.

“Eti ninunulie mtoto chakula, kwani nilizaa na wewe,” Ng’ang’a was heard ranting.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST