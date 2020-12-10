Thursday, 10 December 2020 – Fast-rising Gengetone Group, Ethic, has been nominated for the coveted MTV Africa Music Awards.

Ethic has been facing a backlash from some Kenyans who feel that their music is vulgar.

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has in the recent past threatened to ban Ethic’s songs for promoting immorality.

At one time, he threatened to order the arrest of the group members after they released a controversial song that depicted women in a bad light.

But despite Mutua’s threats, the group has made a major milestone in their music career after being nominated in the prestigious awards.

The group has been nominated in the Best Group category.

They will battle it out with Blaq Diamond (South Africa), Sauti Sol (Kenya), Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa),Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe) and Rostam (Tanzania).

The Kenyan DAILY POST