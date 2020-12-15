Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Esther Musila, the 50-year-old woman who is married to youthful gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has shaved her signature dreadlocks.

The mother of three is now rocking short hair, and despite cutting off her neat dreads, she still looks like a snack.

Guardian shared a photo planting a kiss on his wife’s cheeks and assured her their love is still intact.

‘My beautiful queen, I love you,’ he wrote, and she responded, ‘I love you too my G, my king’.

Check out Esther’s new look.

The Kenyan DAILY POST