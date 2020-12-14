Monday, 14 December 2020 – Chantal Grazioli, the pretty lady who was dating comedian Eric Omondi, has found a new lover.

Last year, the beautiful Italian lady confirmed that she had broken up with the famous Kenyan comedian after dating him for over four years.

Chantal said the break up was a result of discussions they held together where they resolved to part ways amicably.

Chantal said the relationship was challenging for her considering that her family resides in her native country, Italy.

She added that although their romantic chapter was closed, they remain good friends.

The pretty lady posted a video goofing around with a man who is alleged to be her new lover.

Watch the video.

