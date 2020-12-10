Thursday, 10 December 2020 – Self-declared President of African comedy, Eric Omondi, left tongues wagging after he splashed over Ksh 200,000 on his younger brother Fred when he was celebrating his birthday at Blend Lounge along Mombasa Road.

Fred Omondi was all smiles as his brother splashed the money on him, leaving attendants scrambling for the notes that fell on the floor.

Eric posted the video online and captioned it, “When the PRESIDENT attends your BIRTHDAY. Unachapwa na KSH 200,000 kama kiboko. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SMALL BRO…May you live to blow a thousand more Fred Omondi”

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST