Friday, December 11, 2020 – Sleuths from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday arrested Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director-General (DG), Robert Pavel Oimeke, over corruption allegations.

A statement from EACC said Oimeke will be charged with soliciting Sh200, 000 bribe to approve the opening of a petrol station.

He is accused of demanding a bribe from a petrol station in Oyugis that had earlier been closed for possessing super export petrol.

After paying Sh309, 842 to KRA, and later issuing a clearance letter; the station opted to go through the EPRA DG to get authorisation for reopening.

When they went to Oimeke to get an authorisation letter, he demanded a Sh 200,000 bribe forcing the owner to report him to EACC.

“After a while, the complainant handed over the Sh200, 000 at Mr. Oimeke’s office consequently the approval letter was issued to him after the bribe,” read the statement by EACC.

The Director will also be charged with abuse of office and gross violation of procurements rules in EPRA.

