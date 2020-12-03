Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has been impeached by members of the Nairobi County Assembly (MCAs)

During a highly tense proceeding at the assembly on Thursday, 88 of 132 MCAs voted to impeach the flamboyant governor.

At the center of Sonko’s ouster are accusations of abuse of office, gross misconduct as well as lack of capability to run county affairs, accusations that Sonko has repeatedly denied.

Sonko had attempted to play dirty tricks on his ouster by ferrying 57 MCAs to Kwale County to keep them away from the assembly on Thursday.

However, his tricks were thwarted by State operatives, who marshaled ODM and Jubilee MCAs to support the ouster motion against him

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are in support of Sonko’s ouster because he has been frustrating the operations of Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) under the leadership of Major General Mohamed Badi.

Sonko has been insulting Badi by calling him ‘Saddam Hussein’ something that has angered the president since the “General” is his appointee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST