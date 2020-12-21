Monday, December 21, 2020 – The Nairobi County Assembly is finalising a bill that will end the perennial fight between city askaris and hawkers.

For the past 20 years, hawkers in Nairobi have been engaging in running battles with city askaris.

Now, the assembly has introduced The Nairobi City County Popup Markets and Street Vendors Bill, 2019 which will streamline how hawkers will conduct their business in the city.

The Bill sponsored by Nominated MCA Kabiro Mbugua has already gone through public participation and second reading and is awaiting the final voting process by MCAs.

Mbugua wants the establishment of the Department of Pop Up markets to handle revenue collection, licensing, maintenance of markets and law enforcement for street vendors and hawkers.

The Bill stipulates that markets will be established in various streets, and hawkers will be allowed to operate in the designated region at least twice a week.

A fine not exceeding Sh 30,000 or a six-month jail term was proposed for traders who break laws related to licencing and selling prohibited goods.

“A person who behaves in a disorderly manner in a pop-up market commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Ksh 30,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months or both,” it adds.

Hawkers were also warned against assaulting county askaris. The bill states that “A person who assaults or obstructs authorised officers in a pop-up market while executing their duty is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Ksh 50,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months or both.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.