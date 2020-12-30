Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – Education CS Prof. George Magoha has released new term dates for the next three years.

All learners will resume learning on Monday, January 4, 2021,

According to the ministry, all learners who will report to their different schools on Monday will reopen for term two which will run from January 4, 2021, to March 19, the same year.

After meeting a section of education stakeholders and government officials, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced all children aged four years and above will join schools for their PP1 in July 2021.

This, however, is in exception of Grade Four, Class Eight and Form Four learners who will reopen on Monday for their third term.

On March 22, all Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates will sit for their first paper. The examination will end on March 24.

On the other hand, Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates will commence their written exams on March 26 and finish on April 21, 2021.

During the examination period, all other pupils and students will take a seven-week break which will elapse after they begin their third term on May 10, 2021, and end on July 16, the same year.

Grade Four pupils will take a break as other learners resume their third term and will then resume school for Grade Five in July.

On July 26, 2021, all learners will start their first term for the 2021 school calendar. The term will end on October 1, 2021.

Term two will then begin on October 11 and end on December 23, 2021.

Students will take a Christmas break and resume learning on January 3, 2022, for their third term.

The term will end on March 4, 2022. KCPE and KCSE exams will take place in March 2022 and end by April 1.

For the 2022 academic calendar, learners will start their first term on April 25, 2022, which will end on July 1, the same year.

They will take a 10-day break and resume learning for term two on July 11, and conclude the term on September 16, 2022.

After a 10-day school break, all learners will reopen schools for their final term on September 26, and end it on November 25, 2022.

KCPE and KCSE exams will be conducted between November 28, and December 23, 2022.

In January 2023, the school calendar will then resume normalcy when learners will report to school for their first term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST