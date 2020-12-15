Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Education Chief Administrative Officer (CAS) Zack Kinuthia has landed in deep trouble that may see him fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after he revealed that Uhuru’s Government is not keen on prioritizing social distancing when schools reopen.

Kinuthia was speaking in a panel discussion alongside Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, and Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) National Chairman, Kahi Indimuli, on Monday.

“The government is not going to use social distancing as a bottleneck, it is an admission that were we to use social distancing as is expected of 25 students in every class, 2/3 of our 16 million learners in Kenya will be locked out of school.”

“The government is not keen on enforcing this social distancing, it is going to ensure strict adherence to masking of our children, water and sanitation cannot be compromised,” said Kinuthia.

The CAS added that social distancing is not the greatest element in containing Covid-19 but emphasized masking children and proper sanitation.

However, Kinuthia’s comments attracted backlash from a sizable number of Kenyans, including Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who are now baying for his blood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST