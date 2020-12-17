Home Forum Early Christmas for Homa Bay residents after catching a Nile Perch weighing... Early Christmas for Homa Bay residents after catching a Nile Perch weighing 153Kgs (PHOTOs) December 17, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tulipatana Kwa matatu ya Meru – Man says and shares lovely PHOTO with his wife and son. MILLICENT OMANGA is not giving Kenyan men space to breathe – Look at this PHOTO PHOTO of President JOHN MAGUFULI’s simple office excites netizens (LOOK) MARAGA visits Mombasa Law Courts in style (PHOTO) DRAMA as a suspected RITUALIST is caught with photos of people he was planning to be-witch! (PHOTOs) What if you were the boss and she was the secretary? (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow