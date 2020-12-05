Saturday, 05 December 2020 – Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, flew dozens of Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to Mombasa, to scuttle a motion that was tabled in the assembly to impeach him.

But Sonko’s efforts bore no fruits after 88MCAs out of 122 voted in favour of the ouster motion.

It has now emerged that the MCAs, who were flown by Sonko to his private residence in Ukunda to help him scuttle the ouster motion, received a bribe of $10,000 each.

Mlango Kubwa MCA, Kennedy Ouma, who was among the MCAs who were in Mombasa when the impeachment motion was being discussed, was caught on camera flaunting wads of dollars that he received from Sonko to save him from impeachment.

The drunk MCA hurled unprintable insults at blogger Alai as he flaunted the dollars.

Alai had claimed that Ouma and his fellow MCAs had received a bribe of Sh 2,000.

The illiterate MCA flaunted the dollars that he received from Sonko to prove Alai wrong.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST