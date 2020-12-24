Job Title: School Bus Driver

Job Location: South B, off Mombasa road, Nairobi

Report to: Operations Director

Job Summary: Responsibly and reliably transport students to and from school following a scheduled route and ensuring their safety. Responsibilities include ensuring proper vehicle maintenance, observing safety and traffic rules, and maintaining order among students while they are on the bus.

Duties and Responsibilities

Following the planned route and schedule for departure times and stops.

Being attentive to traffic and weather conditions and ensuring passenger safety.

Regularly checking vehicle safety such as tires, brakes, turn signals, mechanical equipment, etc.

Monitoring and reporting fuel consumption, mileage, and passenger numbers.

Reporting delays, accidents, and emergencies.

Responding to emergency and non-emergency situations.

Inspecting the vehicle thoroughly before and after each trip.

Assisting with the loading and unloading of the bus when required.

Enforcing conduct and safety rules on the bus.

Maintaining a clean vehicle.

Key Skills and Competencies:

High school certificate.

NTSA PSV license mandatory.

Valid driver’s license required.

Previous experience as a bus driver.

Experience working with children preferred.

Working knowledge of first aid procedures.

Excellent communication skills.

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 29th December 2020.

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.