Sunday, 20 December 2020 – There was panic in Kabarnet town after a huge python was seen roaming in the streets.

According to videos shared online, the python that was 8-12 metres long had escaped from a nearby park.

While most of the residents scampered for safety, a brave man who is well-known in the town confronted the deadly reptile and killed it without asking for help.

The man said that although he has killed many snakes in the past, he has never seen such a huge snake.

Watch videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST